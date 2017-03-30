(Corrects dividend to T$127.5 million from T$94.6 million in third summary point after company corrects statement)

March 27 Copartner Technology Corp:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.11 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 0.39 per share

* To pay cash dividend of T$127.5 million in total

