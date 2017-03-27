BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 G.M.I Technology Inc:
* Says it will issue 10 million to 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$7 per share
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BvzWQD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: