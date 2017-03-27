March 27 No.1 Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 28, 2017, under the symbol "3562"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 440,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 220,000 shares and privately held 220,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,470 yen per share with total offering amount will be 646.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Cosmo Securities Co Ltd included, ten securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

