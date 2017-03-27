March 27 Zoom Corp:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 28, 2017, under the symbol "6694"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 631,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 210,000 shares and privately held 421,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,460 yen per share with total offering amount will be 921.3 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/faFsYa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)