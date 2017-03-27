BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net loss of 63-68 million yuan vs net profit of 262.5 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9me3S ; bit.ly/2mHRKsU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8755 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: