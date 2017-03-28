UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and co will hold a 85 percent stake in it
* Says co plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HjjDRr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)