UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay 0.1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MdFAar
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)