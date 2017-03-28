March 28 Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing
Co Ltd :
* Says co plans merger of musical instruments units with two
phases
* Says, as phase one, co's Shizuoka-based 55 percent owned
unit plans to merge with co's 85.7 percent owned unit Diapason
via stock swap, and unit Diapason will be dissolved after
transaction
* One share of unit Diapason's stock will be exchanged with
455.74 shares of co's Shizuoka-based 55 percent owned unit's
stock, and 546,888 shares of Nippon co's Shizuoka-based 55
percent owned unit's stock will be exchanged
* As phase two, the company will merge the surviving unit
after phase one merger, and the surviving unit will be dissolved
after transaction
* Restructures will be effective on June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmSq2H
