UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Sophia Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in AreaBe Japan Inc from co's wholly owned subsidiary NANO medical corp, at 27.1 million yen, on March 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PB1Rit
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)