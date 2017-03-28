March 28 Allied Architects Inc :

* Says it plans to split SNS platform GreenSnap operation business to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo named GreenSnap on March 31

* Says co resolves to sell the newly established subsidiary GreenSnap to an Osaka-based firm Daito Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in DIY creativity business, via stock swap, in mid-May

* Co will own about 10 percent stake in Daito Co Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yFwmgD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)