UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Allied Architects Inc :
* Says it plans to split SNS platform GreenSnap operation business to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo named GreenSnap on March 31
* Says co resolves to sell the newly established subsidiary GreenSnap to an Osaka-based firm Daito Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in DIY creativity business, via stock swap, in mid-May
* Co will own about 10 percent stake in Daito Co Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yFwmgD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)