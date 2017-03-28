March 28 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp :

* Says the co will transfer generic drug business and part of long-listed drugs business to its wholly owned unit, an Osaka-based drug sales firm, via company division

* Says the co plans to sell 100 percent stake in the drug sales unit to Nipro Corp

* Says effective Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TD4icm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)