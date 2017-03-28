UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 GMO AD Partners Inc :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the annual report for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016 to April 28, instead of March 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3P9YZu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)