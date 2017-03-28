March 28 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited:

* Says it plans to set up Hytera Technology (Hong Kong) Company Limited, with registered capital of HK$1,000

* Says Hytera Technology (Hong Kong) Company Limited will set up HYTERA PROJECT CORP in Canada, with registered capital of C$1

* Says the co's wholly owned information system subsidiary will sell its 100 percent stake in Hebi-based electronics unit for

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2miFUk; goo.gl/qX4EJP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)