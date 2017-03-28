March 28 Aucnet Inc:
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange on March 29, 2017, under the symbol "3964"
* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a
total of 4,820,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued
2,200,000 shares and privately held 2,620,000 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of
Registration Statement is 1,070 yen per share with total
offering amount will be 5.16 billion yen, and the fixed offering
price will be announced at later date
* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and Ace
Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the
underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V3Oj9e
