March 28 User Local Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 30, 2017, under the symbol "3984"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 405,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 205,000 shares and privately held 200,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,860 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.16 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SBI Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n7sR2k

