March 28 Net Marketing Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 31, 2017, under the symbol "6175"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 960,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 280,000 shares and privately held 680,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,010 yen per share with total offering amount will be 969.6 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BrCnT9

