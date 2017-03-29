BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Solekia Ltd :
* Says Sasaki Beji failed to buy shares of Solekia at 3,700 yen per share via takeover bid
* Says previous plan disclosed on March 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/l936Ax
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes