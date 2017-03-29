BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Istyle Inc:
* Says it will buy 60 percent stake in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd. at $13.2 million in total from Gobi Ventures, Inc in late April
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes