Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 29 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DGqPzt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.