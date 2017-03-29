March 29 Gseven Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue 2.9 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 429,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2.5 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/quEcIk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)