BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says co did some corrections of accounting errors in goodwill measurement and did some adjustment in its Q1~Q3 relative reports for FY 2016
* Says co will pay 0.38 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A6vaYR ; goo.gl/0yDa02
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.