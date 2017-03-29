Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 29 MediaTek Inc:
* Says its subsidiary will fully acquire Airoha Technology at T$110 per share
* Says Airoha Technology will stop listing on Emerging Market after the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LtXb38; goo.gl/6SmNSO
Further company coverage:
