BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Sino Horizon Holdings Ltd:
* Says its subsidiary will use 8 million yuan to set up supermarket management company in Shanghai
* Says the subsidiary will hold 100 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HFeOa2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.