New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Bluestar Adisseo Co
* Says 2016 net profit up 22 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($275.83 million)
* Says board sets 2017 targets operating income at 9.93 billion yuan, net profit at 1.16 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mPw9Pg; bit.ly/2nLO4Fx
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.