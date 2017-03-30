BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Kenedix Inc :
* Says co plans to buy a plot of land located in Yokohama via co's wholly owned limited company KRF48 (SPC) from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, on March 30
* Acquisition amount is 16.1 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3W4GPz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.