New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc:
* Says the co's top shareholder Itochu Corp transferred its entire owned 25.5 percent stake in the co to its 90-percent-owned unit, which is engaged in research, consulting, investment and financing of foodstuffs business
* Says effective March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hibTBw
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.