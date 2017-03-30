New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to sign a syndicated loan contract for 5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank as the arranger, on March 31
* Says the commitment period from May 1 to April 27, 2018
* Says the valid period for the contract is from May 1 to April 30, 2024
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UFZ2wr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.