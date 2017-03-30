March 30 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to sign a syndicated loan contract for 5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank as the arranger, on March 31

* Says the commitment period from May 1 to April 27, 2018

* Says the valid period for the contract is from May 1 to April 30, 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UFZ2wr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)