BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 SIIX Corp :
* Adjusts the conversion price for 130% call option attached unsecured convertible bonds with warrants to 4,020.7 yen per share, from 4,021.7 yen per share, effective from April 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jm77OG
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement