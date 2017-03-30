New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Da Lue International Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$400 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and business extension
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ljLDBV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.