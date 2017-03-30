BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 30 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit Open Stream, Inc. will undertake the merger with another wholly owned unit MENOX Co,Ltd.
* Says MENOX Co,Ltd. will be dissolved after the merger
* Says effective Aug. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1ppz3Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes