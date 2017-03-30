British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 30 Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1kHYEZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.