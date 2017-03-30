BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
March 30 Acer Inc:
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Acer BSEC Incorporated and Acer CIS Incorporated at $20 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/00EDW2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: