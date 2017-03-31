UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Central China Land Media Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Henan-based unit plans to set up a unit in Kyrgyzstan, named as Culture Exchange Center of Central Plain
* Says co plans to pay cash div 1.8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7MjWK4 ; goo.gl/yKSule
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)