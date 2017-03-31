March 31 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd :

* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 30 new shares for every 10 shares

* Co's the board agrees to elect Huang Yongjun as new general manger to replace Shen Huizhong who resigns due to change in job role

