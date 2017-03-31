March 31 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 66 percent stake in Fujian IT firm for 19.8 million yuan

* Co plans to pay cash div 0.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/grI1qz ; goo.gl/Wmfmu3

