BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 31 Digital Arts Inc:
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary with capital of 6 bln dong on July 1
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in development of internet security related software
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aSJaPN
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.