March 31 Asia Development Capital Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake of shares in a Tokyo-based firm China Commerce (target firm 1), which is engaged in Unionpay online shopping mall operation business, with transaction amount undetermined, in late-April

* Co plans to acquire 3,000 shares in a Chiba-based firm (target firm 2) engaged in pawnshop business, for 32 million yen, raising stake in it to 74 percent from 35 percent, on April 3

* Says co will acquire shares in the two target firms via private placement plan offered by them

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NHtExD ; goo.gl/WExOnZ

