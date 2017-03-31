March 31 Solekia Ltd :

* Says Sasaki Beji to buy shares in Solekia at 4,500 yen per share via takeover bid as of April 19, instead of 3,700 yen per share as of April 14 announced previously

* Says previous release disclosed on March 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h4tcth

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)