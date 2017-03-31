BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31 Andon Health Co Ltd:
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5q5zTs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.