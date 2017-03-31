March 31 MLS Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 118 percent to 173.5 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 138 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 127.9 percent to 173.5 percent, or to be 115 million yuan to 138 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 50.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oiby7P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)