BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 5.1 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Hubei with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it
* Says co plans to invest 2.6 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Fujian with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1nuopC ; goo.gl/jyfv9X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.