March 31 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to invest 5.1 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Hubei with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it

* Says co plans to invest 2.6 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Fujian with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1nuopC ; goo.gl/jyfv9X

