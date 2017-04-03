April 3 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :

* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.38 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0KdeXi

