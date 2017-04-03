April 3 Simei Media Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 23.7 million yuan

* Says increased sales volume and newly merged units' performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reasons for the forecast

