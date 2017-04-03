April 3 United Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 50 percent, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (4.7 million yuan)

* Says increased periodic expense as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tpzh2i

