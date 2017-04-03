April 3 Tongyu Communication Inc :

* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to decrease by 55.1 percent to 41.43 percent, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (51.2 million yuan)

* Says sluggish in core business, increased labor cost and increased raw material cost as main reasons for the forecast

