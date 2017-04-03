Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Tongyu Communication Inc :
* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to decrease by 55.1 percent to 41.43 percent, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (51.2 million yuan)
* Says sluggish in core business, increased labor cost and increased raw material cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HoQgPE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)