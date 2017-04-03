April 3 DHC Software Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 160 percent to 210 percent, or to be 451.5 million yuan to 538.4 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 173.7 million yuan

* Says steady growth in core businesses and increased investment revenue as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HolhLz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)