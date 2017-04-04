BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
(Corrects spelling of Chevron vice chairman's name in 1st bullet, Wirth, not Worth.)
April 4 Chevron Corp
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Wirth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
* Executive made comments speaking at major gas industry event in Chiba, Japan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.