BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says 16.8 million shares of Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by co's wholly owned unit from Feb. 27 to April 3
* Acquisition price at 8,535 yen per share
* Settlement date starts from April 21
* Co's unit will own 93.50 percent stake (19,994 voting rights) in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd, up from 14.82 percent stake (3,170 voting rights), after transaction
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing