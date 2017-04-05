April 5 Apex Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 850 million yuan to 1.25 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 119.3 million yuan

* Says that increased depreciation and amortization in acquired firm and interest expenditure as main reasons for the forecast

