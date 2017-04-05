April 5 Fujitsu Ltd :

* Says Fujitsu is offering takeover bid for shares in Solekia Ltd at 5,000 yen per share instead of 4,000 yen per share previously

* Says the total amount for the acquisition is raised to 3.68 billion yen, up from 2.94 billion yen

* Says previous plan was disclosed on March 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Uqi7er ; goo.gl/C2XKvY

